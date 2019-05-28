14-Year-Old Will Attend Spelman College In The Fall

This Georgia teen was once teased for being “too smart.” Now, she is starting college at 14. Sydney Wilson will be kicking off her college career at Spelman College this fall. She is the youngest girl ever to be accepted to the historically black college.

Wilson has always been an exceptional student and according to WSB-TV, she has been amazing her parents since she was in the second grade. After noticing that their child was gifted, Wilson’s parents enrolled her in Wilson Academy where she began taking high school courses at 10-years-old.

When she was being bullied, Wilson said her peers’ harsh words didn’t have much of an effect on her.

“I just stayed on my path,” Wilson told WSB-TV. “I didn’t really feel like I needed to be popular … because, I mean, I like myself.”

Wilson, who plans to live on Spelman’s campus, said she isn’t concerned about being the youngest student in her classes.

“I’ve been with the older kids all my life, so socially, I don’t think it will be a problem for me,” Wilson said.

