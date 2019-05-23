Barack Obama Has Fun Hanging Out With Some Kids In D.C. [WATCH]

Well , well, well. We haven’t heard from this guy in a while and he’s definitely a sight for sore eyes that have been forced to look at the orange disaster in the White House 24/7, it seems.

Yes, Mr. No Drama Obama, we miss you madly, which is why we’re thrilled to bring you this feel good story about what 44 is doing with the children these days.

This week, our favorite former prez, Barack Obama, delighted a bunch of kids – and one little wide receiver in particular — by visiting the Washington Nationals foundation & Youth Baseball Academy in D.C.

He didn’t hold back from showing off his pigskin throwin’ and baseball hittin’ skills with the youngsters.

Here are the deets via TMZ:

He was appointed QB in a pickup football game, and uncorked a touchdown pass. Doesn’t look like it was a tight spiral, but either way, the kid on the other end made a hell of a catch.

Then, 44 stepped up to the plate and ripped a double in the gap. Probably could have stretched it into a triple … but he showboated a little running to first.

Obama also delivered a motivational speech to the kids, telling them to work hard and believe in themselves … and they’ll do great things.

He added, “I had a blast with all these extraordinary young people.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

PHOTO: AP

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: