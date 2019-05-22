‘Queen Sugar’ Season 4 Trailer Drops And Everybody’s Mad At…[WATCH]

Whoo, chile. The Season 4 trailer for Queen Sugar is here and it’s making us wish the season started tomorrow! As you know, the drama of the Bordelon family has engaged us over the past three seasons as siblings Ralph Angel Bordelon (Kofi Siriboe) Charley Bordelon (Dawn Lyen Gardner) and Nova Bordelon (Rutina Wesley) try to navigate life, love, money and their Louisiana farmland.

Over the course of the show we’ve seen the siblings wrestle with personal and financial betrayal, illness, incarceration, divorce, scandal, drug abuse and death. If the response on social media is any indication, they’ve become like our extended family, reflecting some of the things that a lot of us struggle with in real life.

Now that we’ve been blessed with the fourth season trailer, here’s what’s obvious -Nova done pissed everyone off again. As the Bordelon’s most rebellious, complicated, sibling, that’s no surprise, but it looks like the family is BIG mad at her this time, now that she’s released a book spilling all the family secrets.

Our favorite baby boy Blue (Ethan Richardson) Aunt Vi (Tina Lifford) her new husband Hollywood (Omar Dorsey) Charley’s son Micah (Nicholas Ashe) and her ex, Davis, (Timon Kyle Durrett) are all back for the ride, as is Ralph Angel’s baby mama, Darla (Bianca Lawson), but Remy (Dondre Whitfield) seems to have been replaced in favor of Charlie’s new boo, Romero (Walter Perez), who became a series regular. Remy, we’ll miss you – or will we? Tevin Campbell is making an appearance on the show this year, as Queen Sugar creator Ava DuVernay promised after a Twitter troll got checked when they doubted his relevance.

Queen Sugar returns Wednesday, June 12 at 9 p.m. for 13 episodes.

Check out the trailer below and let us know…what do you think is going to happen in this new season?\

