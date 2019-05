Kandi Burruss has been touring the country with her Dungeon Party and Kym Whitley had to see what all of the hype was about. She went and says she wishes she went 20 years ago when she could put some of her knew knowledge and tricks to use! Kandi had all types of things going on and one involved a grapefruit. Tom has decided he wants to go see it for himself when it comes to a town near him.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: