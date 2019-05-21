Uplifting News: Theo Shaw Turned A Bad Situation Into A Life’s Calling [VIDEO]

The uplifting news this week is about Theo Shaw, a member of the Jena 6, who has been sworn in as an attorney.

In 2006, Shaw and five other Black teenage boys made national headlines after they were charged with attempted murder following a fight with a White student from their Jena, Louisiana high school.

Unable to make bail, Shaw spent seven months in jail awaiting trial. The original felony charge was lowered to misdemeanor simple battery. He pleaded no contest, and his record was later expunged.

Inspired by that experience to help fix the criminal justice system, Shaw later went on to study law at the University of Washington on a full scholarship. After completing a clerkship with Louisiana Chief Justice Bernette Johnson, Shaw was recently sworn in to the bar of the District of Columbia.

Shaw said, “Being wrongly arrested and incarcerated as a teenager motivated me to become a lawyer.”

Congratulation Mr. Shaw on your major success! Your heroic efforts can help push against the criminal justice system and make a change in our community.

