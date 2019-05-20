Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Is Planned Along with New Album

Seven years after Whitney Houston’s death, the sister-in-law of the late music icon is set to reinvent the diva’s brand by planning a hologram tour and release of a new album in the near future.

According to The New York Times, Pat Houston has revealed plans for a global concert series using advanced technology to bring the singer’s likeness to the stage. A compilation of previously unreleased tracks from the 1985 album “Whitney Houston” is also in the works.

“The hologram has taken precedence over everything,” Pat told the Times, adding that the hologram will perform several of the late singer’s hits, including “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” and “The Greatest Love of All.” Original band members and backup singers (including Whitney’s brother and Pat’s husband, Gary) will provide background support.

As estate executor, Houston told the Times that there are also potential plans for a Broadway musical, and a Vegas-style show.

“Everything is about timing for me,” Houston confirmed. “It’s been quite emotional for the past seven years. But now it’s about being strategic.”

Houston’s estate has inked a deal with Primary Wave Music Publishing, which “will acquire 50 percent of the estate’s assets, including Houston’s royalties from music and film, and merchandising, as well as the right to use her name and likeness,” the outlet writes.

“Whitney was America’s sweetheart,” said Larry Mestel, the founder of Primary Wave. “And the idea now is to remind people that that is what her legacy is.”

Mestel also noted that Primary Wave will be careful and considerate of how they present the singer and the branding opportunities they accept.

“For Whitney Houston, who had an elegant voice and an elegant way about her, we wouldn’t do a fast-food brand relationship, for example,” Mestel said.

“Before she passed, there was so much negativity around the name; it wasn’t about the music anymore,” Houston said of her late sister-in-law. “People had forgotten how great she was. They let all the personal things about her life outweigh why they fell in love with her in the first place.”

What do you think of the Whitney Houston hologram tour? Will you be attending?

PHOTO: PR Photos

