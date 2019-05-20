R. Kelly Faces Dual Federal Indictments In NYC And Illinois

R. Kelly could soon be battling dual indictments in both New York and Illinois, as a grand jury is set to hear evidence related to sex trafficking claims against the disgraced singer.

Sources familiar with the investigation tell The Blast via MSN that officials have been interviewing witnesses, and testimony will be presented in front of the grand juries in both the Southern District of New York and the Northern District of Illinois, the report states.

The federal investigation is expected to wrap within the next few weeks, and a Kelly insider predicts two indictments will be filed. The charges will mainly relate to sex trafficking and tax evasion.

According to The Blast, the case involving Kelly and his associates centers on the purchasing of plane tickets for underage girls who were then transported across state lines for the purpose of engaging in sexual relations.

R Kelly Hires Ex-Head Of Macomb County Prosecutor’s Sex Crime Unit R. Kelly’s defense team now includes ex-head of Macomb County Prosecutor’s sex crime unit – Nicole Blank Becker.https://t.co/AJLf6U36IF#CriminalDefenseLawyer#RKelly — Nicole Blank Becker (@blankbecker) May 14, 2019

The feds reportedly traveled from New York to suburban Atlanta, where Kelly had a home, and interviewed several alleged victims as well as former employees who are said to have aided in transporting teen girls to meet up with the R&B hitmaker while he was on tour.

Interviews included Kelly’s ex-stylist, and a new accuser who claims she was a victim of sexual abuse while also witnessing the abuse of other young women.

Via The Blast:

We’re told a key group of those witnesses were from the family of girlfriend Joycelyn Savage, who met with the team of investigators and provided information and physical evidence, including plane tickets, text messages and photos.

We’re told the evidence delivered by the Savage family heavily contributed to the federal case built against Kelly.

Savage, meanwhile, lives with Kelly and has vehemently defended him.

