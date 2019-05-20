Auntie O Claps Back At Troll Telling Her To Pay Off College Student’s Loans Too

In the wake of billionaire Robert F. Smith paying off the student loan debt of the entire 2019 graduating class of Morehouse College, someone thought it was a good idea to try to guilt Oprah Winfrey into the doing the same thing.

On Monday, one woman learned the hard way: Don’t come for Auntie O unless she sends for you.

See, the iconic talk show host and billionaire posted a picture on Instagram of her speaking at Colorado College’s recent graduation. But then user @spiritualceo111 had the audacity to tag Oprah in the following comment: “Should have paid off their student debut @oprah lol @morehouse1967.”

While many celebs would simply ignore this type of nonsense, Oprah had some choice words for Miss Thing.

“Already paid 13m in scholarships,” she wrote. “Have put over 400 men thru @morehouse1967.”

Welp!

Take a look:

Not surprising, the troll’s Instagram profile is now on private.

It’s always so funny how people want to roast celebrities for not doing enough without doing their own research. Over the years, Oprah has been one of the most generous celebrities giving to thousands of students here in the U.S. and abroad, including her Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy For Girls in South Africa.

Since its inception in 2007, more than 400 young girls have graduated from the institution.

But @spiritualceo111, go awf, sis.

In the end, we want to commend Smith, Oprah and the countless others that donate their money to good causes and help put our youth through college and better their lives.

