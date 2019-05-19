Jada Pinkett Smith Addresses Ayesha Curry Backlash On ‘Red Table Talk’

Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris have brought women together over the past year, with honest vulnerable conversation in a safe space known as “The Red Table Talk.”

The popular streaming series available on Facebook Watch celebrated the start to the second season last week in West Hollywood at Laurel Hardware (a trendy restaurant that was formerly a hardware store), where the three ladies reflected on season 1.

“The Facebook team just got it from the gate!” Jada said “And I felt like I needed to have a place where I could feel safe where we were trusted as well, if I was going to bring my family into a more vulnerable space.”

Fans agree. The show has 5.5 million followers on Facebook, and recent shows featuring ousted Kardashian/Jenner confidant Jordyn Woods and NBA wife/chef and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry and her mother-in-law and sisters-in-law set record numbers. The first 24 hours of Woods’ episode drew 7.5 million viewers – the biggest audience amongst all of Facebook’s original programming.

“Red Table Talk” has also been nominated for a 2019 Daytime Emmy award.

Jada addressed the controversy surrounding Ayesha Curry’s appearance on the show.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry Responds To ‘Red Table Talk’ Backlash

“We have to expect that because not everybody’s ready,” Pinkett Smith said “That’s part of grace, too, is that allowance, you now, for people who are not OK.”

“The thing about what she said…is you allowed other women to feel that truth,” Pinkett Smith said. “And I said, ‘The one thing I learned about my daughter, she does what I do, not what I say…that courage, that strength, that’s what it’s about.’”

On the episode, Ayesha discussed the difficulties of life as an NBA wife. She appeared with her mother-in-law, Sonya Curry, sister-in-law Sydel Curry and future sister-in-law Callie Rivers. Her words led to a firestorm of feedback because she wondered about the lack of male attention she receives,when compared to the amount of groupies throwing themselves at her husband, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

‘Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that yeah, there are all these women, like, throwing themselves [at him], but me, like, the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that,” Curry said on the show.. “I have zero — this sounds weird — but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?’

Jada, Willow and Adrienne also discussed how difficult it can be to have some of these raw, intimate and something awkward conversations with family like the episode airing on Monday, May 20, which is a conversation around porn.

“I think that one was hard, because I had to have some conversations with my daughter and my mother and that one was just like TMI. I was literally like, ‘Wow this is a lot’, really having to get into what our experiences have been, what we’ve seen and what we think about it. It was deep,” Jada said.

She also talked about the spiritual work she’s had to do for herself to be emotionally grounded in tackling some of the conversations and subject matter.

Catch the show Mondays on Facebook.

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: