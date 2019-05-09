Ayesha Curry Responds To Backlash Over Red Table Talk Comments

The Internet has exploded with memes and criticism after Ayesha Curry’s transparent reflections on insecurity in marriage aired on ‘Red Table Talk.’

Ayesha, who is the wife of basketball star Steph Curry, told the panel of women how frustrating it is to be partnered with someone who is inundated with female attention, while she remains ignored in his shadow.

“Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that yeah, there are all these women, like, throwing themselves (at him), but me, like the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that,” the 30-year-old mom of three revealed.

“I have zero – this sounds weird – but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?”

Her vulnerable confession quickly became ammunition for backlash, as men and women took to various social media platforms to lambast the celebrity chef for her comments.

Now Ayesha is weighing in on the controversy, doubling down on her truth and giving space for other women to be just as transparent whether they are married or not.

“I have never been one to cage my feelings and emotions to any capacity. I am human. It brings me pure joy to speak my mind, be vulnerable at times and to know myself inside and out. Seeing as how it’s mental health awareness month I really want to take the time to encourage everyone to speak their truth regardless of perception, fitting into a mold or offending someone, because it’s YOUR truth, And that’s okay!” she captioned a photo of herself throwing spanks in a dumpster labeled “does not spark joy.”

Continuing, “If what I’m not afraid to say out loud about being a 30yr mama of 3 helps another woman like me feel like they’re not the alone and not the only one with an insecurity (because we ALL have them, don’t play) then that makes all of this hoopla worth it. If you get a chance to watch the actual RTT and not the headlines and rumors please do!

There is so much more depth to the talk and our family is grateful to @jadapinkettsmith for giving us the opportunity to bond together. As women let’s continue to uplift, empower and not suppress and compress our feelings and thoughts, as fleeting as some of them may be . Love to you all! Go FIND YOUR JOY and SPEAK YOUR TRUTH unapologetically. (that’s all-Miranda voice)

