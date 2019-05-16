DL Hughley Show
Lamar Odom Reveals He’s a Sex Addict, Has Slept With Over 2K Women

Former NBA player Lamar Odom is coming clean about his past revealing that he is a sex addict.

In his soon to be released memoir entitled “Darkness to Light” Odom reveals  “I have been obsessed with sex for as long as I can remember.”  Odom also claims that he has slept with over 2,000 women including prostitutes and strippers.  Adding to his obsession with sex, Odom tells TMZ that he watched porn excessively,  “I ran out of porn to watch! That’s how you know when you are going a little overboard.”

Odom also admits to cheating on his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian and regretting the affair, [I] “wanted to hide it. But that sick sin was hard for me to hide … I had a problem.”   In the book Odom also talks about how the addiction triggered his drug problem because the combination of the two heightened each other.

As far as his sex addiction, Odom says it’s a battle but he feels he is winning it.  No word on when Odom’s memoir will be released but it sounds juicy and worth the read.

