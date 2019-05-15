Willie Moore Jr Show
Jekalyn Carr Delivers Greatness With New Single ‘I See Miracles’ [VIDEO]

Jekalyn Carr is back with another song that will give you so much joy when you listen. “I See Miracles” will truly bless your life with it’s inspiring lyrics and Carr’s beautiful voice.

Through the song, Carr sings about how God has blessings all around us and we just need to believe in him.

The blending of Carrs voice with the choir creates a special moment that you will truly feel as you listen. She sings the lyrics, “Speak it into existence, faith it into existence,” which are so powerful.

Remember that Jesus is a way maker and that the blessings is already there! Listen to Jekalyn Carrs song and let us know your thoughts.

 

