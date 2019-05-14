DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley ShowDL Hughley Show Trending

Officer Shoots And Kills Woman Claiming To Be Pregnant

Leave a comment

A Baytown, Texas police officer fatally shot a woman as he attempted to arrest her at an apartment complex late Monday, KHOU 11 reports.

Witness video of the shooting was widely circulated on social media overnight. In the video, the woman can be heard shouting “I’m pregnant” multiple times before she is shot.

Lt. Steve Dorris with the Baytown Police Department said an officer was patrolling an apartment complex when he saw the 45-year-old woman, who he reportedly had previous encounters with. The officer said he knew the woman had outstanding warrants, so he approached her to arrest her, according to the police department’s Facebook page.

Witness video appears to show the woman on the ground when about five gunshots ring out. KHOU 11 chose to not show that unedited video at this time because it is very graphic, and it is unclear who originally recorded it.

Police said the officer attempted to render aid to the woman, but she died at the scene.

 

Houston , Killed By Police , Police , pregnant woman , Texas

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close