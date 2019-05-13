Willie Moore Jr Show
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Titus Showers Drops Debut Album ‘Who’ + Releases Music Video For “In His Name”

Leave a comment
ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 16 GMA Dove Awards

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Today (May 9), gospel recording artist Titus Showers released his debut album, WHO, which comes just weeks after the debut of his music video for “In His Name,” a top 10 song blazing gospel charts. 

You may remember the Stellar Award-winning artist from his sibling group, The Showers, where he was a lead singer. Since stepping out on his own, Titus hit the studio to record a 7-track album full of composers, producers and songwriters including Lucius B. Hoskins, Darrell Walls, Tyrone Belle and Deon Kipping. 

If the album is anything like “In His Name”  – a song full of powerful lyrics that speak to the power of Jesus and runs that make you want to wave your hands – we expect it to be pretty awesome. 

Take a look below… 

See more from Titus Showers here.

 

Titus Showers Drops Debut Album ‘Who’ + Releases Music Video For “In His Name” was originally published on getuperica.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close