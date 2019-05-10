CLOSE
Mavis Staples Throws A Party At Apollo Theater

(Photo by AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Mavis Staples, two months shy of her 80th birthday, threw a party at the Apollo Theater.

The singer known for such hits as “I’ll Take You There” was joined Thursday night by David Byrne, Norah Jones among other musical guests and by a capacity crowd that stood throughout the nearly 90-minute show and at one point sang her happy birthday. Staples turns 80 on July 10 and is celebrating with shows around the world. She also has a new album, “We Get By,” coming out in two weeks.

With enthusiasm to be envied at any age, Staples told stories, joked with the audience and at times pumped her fists and danced in place as she performed “I’ll Take You There,” ”The Weight” and a mix of rock and gospel songs.

