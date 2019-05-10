DL Hughley Show
DL’s Top 10 Things We Forget To Thank Our Moms For

Moms are actual super heroes, literally none of us would exist if it were not for our mothers. While most of the time we try our best to make sure mom feels appreciated and loved, we do forget to thank her for a few things. Like, for being our number one and sometimes only cheerleader, all of the time she spent bringing us to and picking us up from practices and putting up with us in our middle school phase.

Close