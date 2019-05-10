Cardi B Shoots Down Rumors Of Ab Etching

via MadameNoire.com:

If you think Cardi B has had abdominal etching done, the rapper wants to make it clear that you’re sorely mistaken.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram Live recently to make it known that her abs only look much more defined these days because she had fat removed through liposuction. However, she said she’s always had abs.

Excuse the language:

“F–kin’ up my lipo. I’m supposed to be chillin’ right now. And yes I got a f—n’ lipo done. Yes I did, but what I didn’t get is f–kin’ ab etching. Get the f–k outta here,” she said. “First of all, y’all motherf–kers be so lazy and now y’all try to play like I ain’t never had no motherf–kin’ packs. I always had packs. So if I always had packs right — Let me tell y’all something, I’ve always had packs. I even had packs after I gave birth. Y’all could go to Google and be like, ‘Search Cardi’s abs’ y’all will see that I had, always, all the time. So, If I f–kin’ did lipo and I sucked out all my fat and tightened up my skin, you don’t think my bones are showing even more? And on top of that, I’m recent, so I’m still missing like three more months of massages. The f–k I need f–kin’ ab etching for? B—h, I’m naturally f–king abbed up.”

As we previously shared, ab etching has some similarities to liposuction but is different. While some unwanted fat is removed, some is left behind to help define and contour the abdominal muscles underneath. Small incisions can be made in the abdominal wall, around the belly button, under the breast, and around the pubic area that are reportedly very small.

As for the actual work she’s had done, Cardi recently admitted while performing that she had liposuction to fix changes she wasn’t pleased with after having daughter Kulture.

“I shouldn’t really be performing. I should have cancelled today because moving too much is gonna f*ck up my lipo,” she said. “But I’m still going to get this money back, let’s go!”

She also revealed that she had her breasts redone as well.

“I just got my boobs redone,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “My daughter f–ked me up! She did. She sure did.”

Cardi has always been very open about the work she’s had done on her body over the years. Naturally thin, Cardi told GQ she received illegal butt injections while working as a stripper because she didn’t have enough meat on her bones to do a fat transfer.

“When I was 21, I did not have enough meat on my body—if I was to get lipo, I wouldn’t have fat for my a–,” she told the publication.

“They don’t numb your ass with anything,” she added. “It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days.”

Cardi B Shoots Down Rumors Of Ab Etching was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com