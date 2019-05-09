‘Power’ Season 6 Will Be It’s Last, But Spinoffs Are Coming

It’s all over for Power. Starz announced that the series’ upcoming 6th season will be its last.

“Season 6 brings us to the end of what we know is just the first chapter of the ‘Power’ story. However, as one chapter comes to an end, another will begin,” said Carmi Zlotnik, president of programming for Starz.

“Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent have created a world rich with complex and dynamic characters and there are a number of stories we plan to tell as we continue to explore and expand the ‘Power’ universe.”

According to Starz, the 15-episode (yes, 15 episodes!) final season will see a heightened and unpredictable journey that raises the stakes yet again, closing out with “The Final Betrayal.”

In the upcoming season, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the show’s executive producer, will add another creative stripe to his resume. He’s making his directorial debut with episode 603. Anthony Hemingway is back to helm the series finale. The director of The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story also directed the series’ first two episodes in 2014.

“The last 5 seasons of ‘Power’ have been an incredible ride for me and all of our supportive fans. We are far from over and I am excited to bring you more from the ‘Power’ brand,” Jackson said. “I am proud that I was able to put a lasting stamp on this chapter with my directorial debut in an episode that features one of the wildest scenes ever on the show.”

Cast members Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton, Joseph Sikora, Rotimi, Alani “La La” Anthony, Jerry Ferrara, Shane Johnson, Michael Rainey Jr. and Larenz Tate will be joined by previously announced series regulars including Evan Handler, Michael J. Ferguson, Monique Gabriela Curnen and Mike Dopud.

“We will follow some of your beloved ‘Power’ characters beyond the scope of the initial series,” said Kemp, creator and executive producer. “But we will play with your expectations of which characters, where, and the master timeline of it all, creating a ‘Power’ universe as unpredictable as the original.”

Per the network, the new season picks up with James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Hardwick) seeking vengeance. His former drug partner and brother in arms must pay for the ultimate betrayal. Rocked to his core by the perfidiousness and cruelties of those he once called his family, Ghost devotes himself to one notion: Success is the best revenge, with all intentions of getting both.

Ghost aims to get even with Tommy (Sikora), get the Queens Child Project built to consecrate Raina’s (Donshea Hopkins) legacy, and finally achieve a thriving legitimate lifestyle with no criminal strings attached. Ghost’s need to wrest satisfaction and happiness from this world by any means necessary – is the most dangerous he’s ever faced. As the Feds grow closer to convicting him, Ghost must remain vigilant toward those wanting to take him down for his past criminal enterprises.

Jackson says that there are four spinoffs of the show in development.

The premiere of the sixth and final season of “Power” is Sunday, August 25 on Starz.

Here’s a clip of the ‘Power’ cast from the recent Strahan and Sarah show.

