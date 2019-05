D.C put on their own version of Coachella called Moechella and Huggy is so upset that he missed it. For those who don’t know, Moechella was a peaceful protest against the gentrification in DC. They blasted go-go music and danced and had a big party! Many people said for the first time in a while DC felt like chocolate city again.

