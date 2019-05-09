Ezekiel Elliott To Pay For Funeral Of Murdered Boy [Video]

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has decided to pay for the funeral expenses of a teenage Illinois football star who was shot and killed over the weekend.

Jaylon McKenzie, 14, was an eighth-grader at Mason-Clark Middle School in East St. Louis. He was shot late Saturday at a party in Venice and died later at a hospital. His mother, Sukeena Gunner, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that witnesses said her son was struck by a stray bullet after a fight erupted.

McKenzie was recently featured in Sports Illustrated as a “Top 6 Teen Athlete” in the country. He already had two verbal college offers. No arrests have been made in his murder.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE