Mother Who Skipped Her Own Graduation For Son’s Surprised With Degree

Just ahead of Mother’s Day, Sharonda Wilson is proving just how unselfish moms can be. The Michigan mother and her son, Stephan were graduating from two different universities on the same day.

Wilson wanted to be there to see her son graduate from Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant and was willing to skip her own graduation at Ferris State University in Big Rapids. The two schools are an hour away from each other.

But fortunately for mother and son, someone got wind of Sharonda Wilson’s dilemma and intervened. That someone was Central Michigan University’s president, who intervened on the Wilson’s behalf.

According to CNN, Central Michigan’s president, Bob Davies, heard about Wilson’s predicament on the morning of the ceremony, and he then contacted Ferris State University president David Eisler. Working together, the universities quickly devised a plan to surprise Wilson with her diploma at her son’s graduation.

“Dr. Davies really shocked me. I told a friend of mine that (my) mom was skipping her graduation to be with me, and she used her magic to help Dr. Davies orchestrate that moment,” Stephan told the Detroit Free Press. “When I heard [she] was getting her degree with me I was speechless. My mother is truly the strongest and most compassionate woman I know. That moment tops [any] other moment I have ever shared with my mother.”

He continued: “I had been looking forward to walking across that stage and accepting my degree for a long, long time. Earning my degree was such a huge milestone in my life, and having my mom with me to celebrate that moment was an unbelievable blessing. I am so proud of us both.”

“My mom has been so supportive of my education, and has been working so hard on her own educational journey,” Stephan told Yahoo.com. “It was unbelievably special to share this moment together at commencement with her. I had been looking forward to graduation for a long time, but this was so much more meaningful than I could have imagined.”

In a statement, CMU president Davies said that his institution was happy to assist the Wilsons.

“Sharonda and Stephan both put in the long hours and hard work, and they deserved the chance to celebrate together as a family. We appreciated the opportunity to partner with our friends at Ferris State to recognize and celebrate this milestone achievement for both Stephan and Sharonda.”

