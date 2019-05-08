CLOSE
Meghan, Harry Show Off Their ‘Bundle Of Joy’

Meghan and Prince Harry have shown their new son to the public, with the proud new mother declaring that the baby is “a dream.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed with their son for cameras at Windsor Castle — the first in a lifetime of photo calls for the two-day-old baby, who is seventh in line to the throne.

They did not reveal the name of the child, known for now as Baby Sussex.

Harry cradled the apparently sleeping baby, wrapped in a white blanket and wearing a matching cap, in his arms.

Meghan declared motherhood to be “magic.”

She said the baby had “the sweetest temperament” and has “just been a dream.”

Asked which parent the baby took after, Harry said it was too soon to tell: “His looks are changing every single day, so who knows?”

