CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Urban League To Focus On Black Vote In 2020

Leave a comment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voter suppression and Russian interference are some of the greatest barriers to minority voting in 2020, the National Urban League said Monday.

This year’s State of Black America report focuses on voting rights, and National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial is calling attention to voter suppression and social media interference from foreign governments.

“These attacks, from within our nation and from without, are a desecration to the memory of the martyrs who bled and died in defense of our rights,” Morial said.

According to the National Urban League, 14 states have more restrictive voter ID laws in place, 12 have laws making it harder for citizens to register, seven cut back on early voting opportunities, and three made it harder to restore voting rights for people with past criminal convictions.

The organization wants to eliminate discriminatory voter I.D. requirements, expand voter registration, and restore felon voting rights.

“It’s no accident that these efforts to suppress the Black vote have coincided with a surge in the diversification of the electorate,” Morial said, noting that the projected 2020 electorate is 66.7 percent white, down from 76.4 percent in 2000.

The group called for creation of a national commission and a special prosecutor to eliminate foreign interference.

Russians attempted to interfere with African Americans voting by creating fake identities, including one Luisa Haynes at @wokeluisa, who had more than 50,000 followers. It was fake, created by Russians to manipulate African Americans.

“We can accept nothing less than a clear-eyed accounting of what really happened — and is continuing to happen — and an aggressive, comprehensive plan to combat it,” Morial said.

___

On the Net:

National Urban League State of Black America 2019 report: http://soba.iamempowered.com/2019-report

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Voters , Election 2020 , Marc Morial

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close