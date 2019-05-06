Roland Martin Talks To 2020 Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg

If You Missed It
| 05.06.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Roland Martin feels like there are about 97 Democrats running for president. He talks to one presidential hopeful who believes that Black America will be able to see his heart and believe in his policies.

Pete Buttigieg, or “mayor Pete” is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana. He believes that being Mayor, as opposed to being senator or governor, gives him an advantage. He says as mayor he sees the issues that are important to Americans “up close and personal” rather than just discussing them in a meeting.

As mayor he has worked “energetically”  to close the academic achievement gap in his cities schools by implementing programs to help students improve in areas they may be struggling in. He has also implemented “civil rights and implicit bias training” and the use of body-cams for police.

His goal is to have Americans be able to see where his heart is and understand his policies.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Indiana , Pete Buttigieg , Roland Martin

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close