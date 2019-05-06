Roland Martin Talks To 2020 Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg

Roland Martin feels like there are about 97 Democrats running for president. He talks to one presidential hopeful who believes that Black America will be able to see his heart and believe in his policies.

Pete Buttigieg, or “mayor Pete” is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana. He believes that being Mayor, as opposed to being senator or governor, gives him an advantage. He says as mayor he sees the issues that are important to Americans “up close and personal” rather than just discussing them in a meeting.

As mayor he has worked “energetically” to close the academic achievement gap in his cities schools by implementing programs to help students improve in areas they may be struggling in. He has also implemented “civil rights and implicit bias training” and the use of body-cams for police.

His goal is to have Americans be able to see where his heart is and understand his policies.

