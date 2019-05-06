DL’s GED Section: William Barr’s Testimony

When William Barr testified before congress and D.L. says he “lied openly.” He says this because on several occasions his story changed, and he obviously didn’t know that when a Black Woman asks you a question they already know the answer. Kamala Harris asked him simple yes or no questions he fumbled around and couldn’t formulate an answer. D.L. believes this is because, “everybody associated with Donald Trump is loosely associated with the truth.” William Barr, Michael Flynn, Michael Cohen, Jared Kushner, and others associated with Trump all, “lied to congress.” Those associated with him that have not been called before congress all “lie constantly.”

