CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Tamar Braxton Reads Fan For Making Insensitive Comment About Her Niece

Leave a comment
2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

The Braxton family are mourning the death of their beloved niece Lauren Braxton, who died of an apparent heart condition earlier this week. The heartbreaking news prompted responses from Toni Braxton and the rest of the family on social media sans Tamar, who later posted a note about monitoring people’s grieving process.

“We ask that you respect the family’s privacy in their time of sadness and loss,” the Braxton family said in a statement.

While Toni posted “R.I.P. to my amazing niece Lauren ‘Lo Lo’ Braxton… I’m still in disbelief and so very heartbroken.” Tamar remained silent , but found herself clapping a fan after she posted this:

Now Tamar could use a piece of humble pie but this was not the time or status for this comment, which is why Tamar proceeded to read the fan for filth. Who was in the right and who was wrong?

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Tamar Braxton Reads Fan For Making Insensitive Comment About Her Niece was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Braxton family , celebrity relatives , lauren braxton , Tamar Braxton

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close