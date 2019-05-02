Ya Ya Dacosta Is Excited To Be A Part Of Telling The Story Of Buddy Bolden

05.02.19
Jazz music is a huge part of Black culture and yet most of us have never heard of the man credited with creating it.

Ya Ya Dacosta, yes the Ya Ya from America’s Next Top Model stars as Charles Buddy Bolden’s wife,

Charles Buddy Bolden who was a New Orleans native, is credited with inventing Jazz by fusing blues, ragtime, and gospel. The film’s producer, Dan Pritzker, first heard of Bolden about 20 years ago and it peaked his curiosity.

Now, 20 years later Bolden is getting ready to hit theaters on May 3. Dacosta says she’s proud to be a part of a film that’s, “putting a pindrop on the map of history that was lost.”

