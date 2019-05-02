Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentGone Viral!

Taylor Swift Accused Of Doing ‘White Girl’ Version Of Beyonce’s Iconic Coachella Show (Watch)

Leave a comment

Taylor Swift should’ve known better. We’re referring to her unwise decision to do what looked like a straight rip off of Beyonce‘s now iconic “Homecoming” 2018 performance at Coachella.

If you missed it, Swift opened the Billboard Music Awards Wednesday night in Las Vegas with her new song, “ME,” featuring Panic at the Disco’s Brendon Urie. It also featured a marching band. Uh oh. Somebody just asked for trouble.

And “swift” trouble is what she got ’cause the Beehive had no problem noting the similarities on social media with a lot of them accusing Swift of “trying to appropriate a culture that is not hers.” Some said Swift’s performance was the  “white girl” version. Ouch.

“Not only did Taylor Swift rip off Beyonce’s #Homecoming by trying to appropriate a culture that is not hers, but this bitch also tried to look like Beyonce’s boots,” wrote a fan on Twitter. “Taylor Swift’s performance is the white girl mediocre version of Beyoncé’s Coachella set,” tweeted another.

Here are some other reactions:

Of course Swift ‘s die hard fans tried to defend her, but their argument was weak, saying Beyonce wasn’t the first artist to use a marching band in a live act, and that she has no claim over the use of them.

So far, Taylor Swift has yet to comment.

Beyonce , Billboard Music Awards , Coachella , taylor swift

One thought on “Taylor Swift Accused Of Doing ‘White Girl’ Version Of Beyonce’s Iconic Coachella Show (Watch)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close