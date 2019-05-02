Taylor Swift Accused Of Doing ‘White Girl’ Version Of Beyonce’s Iconic Coachella Show (Watch)

Taylor Swift should’ve known better. We’re referring to her unwise decision to do what looked like a straight rip off of Beyonce‘s now iconic “Homecoming” 2018 performance at Coachella.

If you missed it, Swift opened the Billboard Music Awards Wednesday night in Las Vegas with her new song, “ME,” featuring Panic at the Disco’s Brendon Urie. It also featured a marching band. Uh oh. Somebody just asked for trouble.

And “swift” trouble is what she got ’cause the Beehive had no problem noting the similarities on social media with a lot of them accusing Swift of “trying to appropriate a culture that is not hers.” Some said Swift’s performance was the “white girl” version. Ouch.

“Not only did Taylor Swift rip off Beyonce’s #Homecoming by trying to appropriate a culture that is not hers, but this bitch also tried to look like Beyonce’s boots,” wrote a fan on Twitter. “Taylor Swift’s performance is the white girl mediocre version of Beyoncé’s Coachella set,” tweeted another.

Here are some other reactions:

Taylor tried to copy Beyonce performance, but ended up looking like a high school pep rally #Mayochella pic.twitter.com/jWsGJtqpEU — Awesomeness (@that_bitch311) May 2, 2019

No Beyonce didn't invent Drumline HOWEVER The band dressed in pink

Her in a leotard

Literally the scene resembles Beyonce's opener at the top of the bleachers She knows EXACTLY what she was doing and the implications that has #BBMAs — Creole Spice (@Aurum718) May 2, 2019

Of course Swift ‘s die hard fans tried to defend her, but their argument was weak, saying Beyonce wasn’t the first artist to use a marching band in a live act, and that she has no claim over the use of them.