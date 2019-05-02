Compton Man Who Impregnated Twin Sisters Gets Dragged On Social Media

A Compton man who has proudly bragged online that he’s “the only n***a with twin baby mommas,” is being dragged for filth by social media users who are not impressed with his lifestyle choices.

Keonyae Banks says the twin sisters are “cool” with sharing the same man, and they certainly seem to be thrilled that both are expecting his child.

Snapshots from their Instagram accounts show Keonyae and his two women showing off their pregnant bellies — see pics below.

America Man ‘Keonyae Banks’ impregnates twin sisters, shares happy photos of them flaunting their growing baby bumps (See Photos) https://t.co/0cddrEvvmo pic.twitter.com/BuxoAWHOz5 — Big Brother Naija 2019 (@tobivibes) May 1, 2019

The Shade Room dig a little digging in their backstory and discovered the sisters are named Nia and Nydia. They are also roommates, and allegedly met Keonyae at a gym where he worked as a personal trainer. Nia got pregnant first, followed by Nydia a month later.

Via TSR:

We exclusively spoke to Keonyae and he says things are just fine. They are all okay with the situation and he says they’ve been happily in a “throuple” for a while now. As far as the sex of the babies, Nia is expecting her baby girl on May 6th, while her twin sister Nydia is expecting a boy on June 6th.

Both sisters claim that they make a happy “throuple” with Keonyae— and as long as their unusual union continues to work, they plan to remain in a relationship and be great co-parents.

Meanwhile, as The Whistler notes, social media users have showered the trio with criticism. One user wrote: “That’s basically Incest… That’s gross. And I guess I don’t share my man period. But to me it’s pure ignorant. He’s disgusting for that.”

Another said, “WoW, I hope you got money to send them kids to therapy because they’re going to need it.”

Nia and Nydia’s children will be cousins and half-siblings.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE