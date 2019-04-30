Rodney King’s Daughter Launches Fund To Help Black Fathers On 27th Anniversary Of L.A. Riots

Rodney King’s daughter Lora is honoring her late father’s legacy on the 27th anniversary of the historic L.A. Riots.

She is set to pay tribute to King’s life and legacy through the “I am a King” scholarship, which she launched on Monday. The goal for this scholarship is to celebrate Black fathers by removing financial barriers that prohibit entertainment outings, which were cleared for her father when the city awarded him $3.8 million in damages for abuse he suffered at the hands of police.

Lora’s goal is to provide financial support for Black fathers in an effort to help them play a more active role in their children’s lives, according to reports from NBC Washington. The scholarship will cover the costs for dining and entertainment, which includes an all-expenses-paid trip to Disneyland.

These funds range in value and are going to be issued periodically via The Rodney King Foundation. King plans reach out to the public to solicit donations, as several private donors have already backed the fund with more than $10,000 in donations, according to a press release.

Black American fathers can go to RodneyKing.org and apply for the scholarship.

