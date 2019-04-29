John Singleton has passed away after being taken off life support, the family confirms.

“John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends. We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness and we again want thank all of John’s fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time.”

At only 24-years-old Singleton made history with his debut film, 1991’s Boyz n the Hood. With this film, he became both the youngest person ever nominated for Best Director; as well as the first African-American nominated in the category. The movie also gave a kick start to the careers of Cuba Gooding, Jr., Morris Chestnut, Nia Long, Angela Bassett, Ice Cube, and Laurence Fishburne.

He didn’t stop there, he then went on to direct Michael Jackson’s video “Remember the Time” with Eddie Murphy. But he still wasn’t finished, in 1993 he directed Poetic Justice starring Janet Jackson and in 1995 Higher Learning starring Jennifer Connelly and Omar Epps.

Other notable films he directed are Baby Boy (2001), which gave Tyrese Gibson his debut, Shaft (2000), Four Brothers (2005) and Abduction (2011).

Legendary Director John Singleton Has Passed Away At 51 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com