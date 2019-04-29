Charges Dropped Against Florida Teen Beaten By Police, His Mom Speaks Out

There’s more news to report about Florida teen who was brutally beaten by police.

As previously reported Delucca Rolle was recently assaulted by Officers Christopher Krickovich and Sgt. Greg LaCerra. Lucca was pepper-sprayed before being slammed to the ground outside of a McDonald’s in Tamarac, Florida. One of the officers then banged the boy’s head into the concrete, breaking his nose. Lucca was an innocent bystander to a fight outside the restaurant and bent down to pick up his phone before he was assaulted.

Now CBS News has spoken with Delucca’s family who’s happy to report that charges against the 9th grader were dropped. He was initially charged with assaulting an officer and resisting arrest. Now the 15-year-old continues to recover from his injuries and his family wants the officers prosecuted.

Clintina Rolle, Delucca’s mother, told CBS News’ Mark Strassmann the videos were painful to watch and she heard about her son’s arrest when one of the deputies called her and implored that he was being violent.

“I said, ‘Sir, I don’t believe my son hit the officer, that don’t sound like him. He said, ‘Oh you’re telling me I’m lying, huh? You’re telling me I’m lying?” Clintina said. “They are supposed to set example for us, they aren’t supposed to be doing that,” she added. “You know, to see somebody who is supposed to be protecting my child hurt my child, and it’s all I want is justice for him.

Officer Krickovich and the other officer involved are both suspended but WITH PAY and the Rolle family attorney Ben Crump is outraged.

“It is unconscionable what we’ve seen happen to Lucca at the hands of local law enforcement,” said Crump who represented Trayvon Martin’s family, Mike Brown’s family and Tamir Rice’s family.

“One would hope that an unarmed 15-year-old child would not be treated in this brutal manner, no matter the circumstances. Starting now, we will seek justice through every avenue possible for Lucca and his family.”

Crump recently held a press conference demanding that the officers be held accountable.

