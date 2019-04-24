Reverend Al. Sharpton Says We Shouldn’t Rush To Impeachment

| 04.24.19
The Mueller report was released to the public last week and now that we’ve seen just about everything, the question is whether or not Democrats should be pushing for impeachment. There were 10 incidents of obstruction against Trump explained in the redacted version and of course that’s not a good thing. Reverend Al. Sharpton says impeachment needs to be a conversation but they should focus more on dealing with the issues at hand.

