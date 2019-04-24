Texas rap legend Bun B had a rather scary situation at his home recently. According to TMZ, the UGK rapper got into a shootout with a potential home invader, wounding the man in the shoulder. The man, identified as DeMonte Jackson, made his first appearance in court on Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that around 5:45 last night, Jackson allegedly knocked at Bun’s door and his wife opened it, thinking it was a possible delivery. Instead, it was a masked man holding a gun on the other side. The robber demanded items from Bun’s wife and she offered up her Audi in the garage to make him leave.

Bun heard the commotion from upstairs, according to law enforcement officials, and grabbed his gun and confronted Jackson as he was getting into the vehicle. Bun opened fire, and Jackson fled, leaving his gun in the process. He was arrested at an area hospital while being treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Jackson was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon and one count of burglary.

Here’s #Mugshot of Demonte Jackson, man accused of breaking into Bun B’s home & holding his wife at gunpoint.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—

Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) April 24, 2019

We’re thankful Bun and his wife Queenie are safe!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Rapper Bun B Reportedly Shoots Home Invader; Suspect Arrested was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web: