Phylicia Rashad Is Coming Back To Broadway

Phylicia Rashad will always hold a special place in our hearts for all she’s contributed to the culture throughout her nearly 5-decade long career.

And at 70-years-old Rashad had more to offer.

According to Deadline, Rashad will make her directorial debut on Broadway, leading Charles Randolph Wright’s play Blue.

The play will feature music from Nona Hendryx, one of three members of Labelle, and will be produced by Brian Moreland.

While this is Rashad’s first time directing a Broadway play, she has led other productions, including four of August Wilson’s plays, including Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Gem of the Ocean, and Fences.

In a statement about her new role, Rashad said, “I am happy to be directing this play that brought me so much joy,” Rashad said in a statement. “It affirms the importance of theater and its power to touch the human heart.”

According to Deadline, the play is about a “socially prominent family named the Clarks, who are struggling with the legacy and pitfalls of their own good fortune. The production will be “Infused with a searing jazz and soul score” and “celebrates the love and spirit of a family coming to terms with itself.”

Randolph-Wright, the playwright said, “Part of the inspiration for writing Blue was that I had never seen a family like mine on stage. I am thrilled that Blue will continue to open doors to a more diverse world, and also spread a little joy.”

Hendrix said, “I am excited that Phylicia, Charles, and Brian are bringing Blue back to the stage. I am thrilled to be part of a play about a family coping with life, love, secrets, and lies.”

Casting and the design team attached to the project will be announced soon.

