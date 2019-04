This week’s word is a big one! It’s exuviate…and no it is not the same as exfoliate…but it’s very close. Guy and Tom were so close to getting it right that it’s scary. It means “to shed, cast off, to peel.” Animals like snakes exuviate their skin. Can you use exuviate in a sentence?

