Musician Roy Ayers is currently resting at home according, to his daughter. The 78-year-old “Everybody Loves The Sunshine” musician was hospitalized Saturday after arriving to Portland’s International Airport for the city’s Soul’d Out Music Festival.

“Due to a medical emergency that occurred today April 20, Roy Ayers will not be cleared by doctors in time to perform at tonight’s concert. His band ‘Roy Ayers Ubiquity’ will continue on without him and open up for Neo-Soul legend Bobby Caldwell, who will headline the show with his full band,” read a statement from Soul’d Out Music.

Ayers also released a statement according to OPB, “To all of my fans and supporters it is with my deepest sorrow that I was not able to come to Portland to perform for you this evening. I took a wrong turn and wound up at the hospital, ha ha I’m always one that can laugh at themselves,” Ayers wrote. “I’m still a little out of sorts, but with the help and care that my family provides me I should be back to my 78 years young self sooner than later and back on the road. I thank you all for your continued support and hope to see you next time around. Thank you from the bottom of my heart and the top of my vibes.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Jazz Great Roy Ayers Recovering After Being Hospitalized In Portland was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web: