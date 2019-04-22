CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Jazz Great Roy Ayers Recovering After Being Hospitalized In Portland

Leave a comment
Roy Ayers performing live at Marcus Garvey Park

Source: PNP/WENN.com / WENN

Musician Roy Ayers is currently resting at home according, to his daughter. The 78-year-old “Everybody Loves The Sunshine” musician was hospitalized Saturday after arriving to Portland’s International Airport for the city’s Soul’d Out Music Festival.

“Due to a medical emergency that occurred today April 20, Roy Ayers will not be cleared by doctors in time to perform at tonight’s concert. His band ‘Roy Ayers Ubiquity’ will continue on without him and open up for Neo-Soul legend Bobby Caldwell, who will headline the show with his full band,” read a statement from Soul’d Out Music.

Ayers also released a statement according to OPB, “To all of my fans and supporters it is with my deepest sorrow that I was not able to come to Portland to perform for you this evening. I took a wrong turn and wound up at the hospital, ha ha I’m always one that can laugh at themselves,” Ayers wrote. “I’m still a little out of sorts, but with the help and care that my family provides me I should be back to my 78 years young self sooner than later and back on the road. I thank you all for your continued support and hope to see you next time around. Thank you from the bottom of my heart and the top of my vibes.” 

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

 

Jazz Great Roy Ayers Recovering After Being Hospitalized In Portland was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

celebrity illness , Jazz music , music festivals , Roy Ayers

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close