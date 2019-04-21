Many Prince fans would recognize Billy Sparks right away as “Billy” the Minneapolis club owner of ‘The Ave.’ in Purple Rain. But what may Prince fans don’t know is that Billy and Prince were truly friends all the way until the day Prince passed away, three years ago this Easter Sunday.

We caught up with Billy and had a chance to hear priceless stories of why Billy carries a flip phone, of course Prince had something to do with it, little known stories from the set of Purple Rain, his fondest memory of Prince and more.

In the three years since he’s passed, what have you discovered about Prince and the musical legacy he left behind?

Promoter Billy Sparks Reflects on Prince’s “Purple Rain” and Their Friendship was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com