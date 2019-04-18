Pastor Allows Children To Spit, Cut Him With A Steak Knife To Teach Them Lesson About Easter [VIDEO]

At most churches to share the story of Jesus Christ on Easter they normally have a play, but one pastor decided to teach the lesson in a different way. The Christian Post is reporting that Jaddeus Dempsey of Impact City Church in Ohio allowed children in an after school program to hit, spit and even cut him with a steak knife to share a message.

A video that was shared on Facebook is now going viral showing several boys doing these things to the pastor. At one point Dempsey removed his shirt and told one of them to cut him “gently.”

The boy replied, “Are you serious!”

Reports state that the pastor insisted and one of the boys put the blade across his back. One of the parents got a call from a friend about what was happening at the church and wasn’t happy.

She said, “The guy who is in the video turns around and grabs the knife and he hands it right to my son.”

After finding out that information, her and her husband rushed to the church to pick up their son.

The father said, “He was upset. He thought he was in trouble. When I explained to him I’m not upset with you, I just want you to know that the things that happened here wasn’t OK.”

The lead pastor as well as Dempsey posted a video message on Facebook apologizing for the incident. He even mentioned that the message of Easter went too far.

He said, “He chose to use an illustration to explain a very important topic about the crucifixion but the illustration went too far and it was inappropriate for the audience that we had.”

