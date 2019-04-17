Soulja Boy Robbed While In Jail, Then Taunted By Thieves

Soulja Boy is gettin’ ripped off and doesn’t even know it. Or should we say Soulja Boy WAS ripped off and doesn’t know it because he’s sitting in a jail cell for probation violation. Yep, the “Crank That” rapper’s house was burglarized shortly after he was dragged off to lock-down and check this … the brazen (and not too smart) suspects allegedly used his stolen iPhone to brag about the crime on social media.

Apparently the burglary was discovered on Monday evening when a caretaker went to check on Soulja’s Augoura Hills home. It was then that police were called. The haul included jewelry, cash, a phone and more. TMZ quotes “sources close to Soulja Boy” as saying the stolen jewelry is worth over $500,000 — a mix of chains, earrings and luxury watches … and the burglars cleaned out the safe in his room, stealing another $100,000 in cash.

Remember the part above about the suspects being brazen and not too smart? We say that because according to police, 5 nitwits went on Soulja’s IG Live bragging about the theft, and police believe these are their burglary suspects who gained access to SB’s Instagram through his stolen phone.

In addition, the knuckleheads from the video have also been reaching out to Soulja’s celebrity friends … telling them they’re his new artists, hounding them for features and claiming Soulja wants their music video posted on the celebs’ IG accounts.

Remember, Soulja is locked up. Not only can he not do anything about the situation, he probably doesn’t even know about it yet.

