Russell Wilson Becomes Highest-Paid NFL Player

Russell Wilson, Ciara

A big bag has been secured by a certain Seattle Seahawk quarterback.

Russell Wilson is officially the highest paid NFL athlete after agreeing to a four-year $140 million extension with the team. ESPN reports that Russell’s deal includes a $65 million signing bonus and makes him contractually tied to the Seahawks through the 2023 season. The deal also includes a no-trade clause so Russell and his family can continue to live happily in Seattle.

Russell’s record-breaking deal was celebrated and confirmed by the NFL player himself and his wife Ciara.

“Hey Seattle, we got a deal,” he said while lying in bed next to CiCi on social media. “Go Hawks. But I’ma see y’all in the morning. Time for y’all to go to bed.”

Ciara later shared her excitement for her hubby, crediting God’s goodness. “Soooo proud of my love,” she wrote. So excited Seattle is home! God is so good.”

https://twitter.com/ciara/status/1118155544785633281

Congrats to the well-paid Wilsons; that’s amazing news!

