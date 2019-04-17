Reverend Al. Sharpton: ‘Happy Mueller Report Eve’

| 04.17.19
Robert Mueller spent months digging into exactly what happened during the 2016 Presidential election and his 400 page report will finally be released to the public tomorrow. Reverend Al Sharpton wishes everyone a “Happy Mueller Report Eve.”

Sharpton calls its release date “strategic” and finds it interesting that they’re waiting until the Easter Holiday to drop it. According to Sharpton they probably believe that most people will be too busy to stop and give it a read. But, Sharpton believes that, “even people out chasing Easter bunnies are going to stop and see what’s going on.”

He says he’s “anxious to see what the report says.”

