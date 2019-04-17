FantasticMoment: Fantasia Takes Us To Church on the 2019 Fantastic Voyage [VIDEO]

Fantasia is one of those performers you can see over and over again without getting tired of them.

It was no different aboard the 2019 Fantastic Voyage presented by Denny’s when the former “American Idol” winner tore up the stage singing a medley of her hits. The crowd was blown away by the performance (and many of them have seen her before) but that didn’t stop them from loving the show. The biggest highlight was when she brought the crowd to church singing a gospel song that made you feel like you were sitting in the pews.

Check out the moving clip above.

