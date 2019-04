Sometimes little things turn into big arguments. DL breaks down some of the most common issues that blow up into big arguments. One of those things is unresolved issues, which is why it’s important to discuss and resolve things as they come about. Noise is another reason people argue. Check out the audio for the full list.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: