Yesterday the ship docked in beautiful San Juan, Puerto Rico! The theme nights have been so much fun but the one drawback is that everyone on the ship knows what the theme was the night before. So if it’s the morning after white night and you’re in all white…odds are you’re doing the walk of shame. Kym has seen folks make this walk just about every morning.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: