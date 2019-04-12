Inside Her Story: How A Plant Based Diet Can Help You Heal

After major life altering events people tend to make lifestyle changes. For this woman almost losing it all highlighted just how important her health was. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Chef Litisha Ashley- Washburn who committed to a plant based diet after a horrific accident.

In 2013 she was involved in a car accident that caused her to sustain multiple injuries. It was then that she decided to use “food as medicine.” Prior to this she had experience with eating plant based, she became vegan in 2011 and in 1997 she was a vegetarian. She really began to focus on the things she was putting in her body and focusing on healing from the inside out.

Now, she is a plant based chef and teaches others about the importance of eating healthy foods.

