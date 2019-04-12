CLOSE
Life & Style
HomeLife & StyleFood & Travel

Are You Ready For Patti Labelle Frozen Chinese Food?

Leave a comment

Patti LaBelle is reportedly set to expand her culinary empire by launching a new line of frozen Chinese food.

After the success of her hugely popular pie collection, the legendary singer has partnered with restaurateur Stratis Morfogen on the new food items, which will be sold in supermarkets across the country, Page Six reports.

Earlier this week, the duo were spotted celebrating the venture at Morfogen’s Brooklyn eatery, Chop House, along with their business partners, including LaBelle’s son Zuri Edwards, Alex Thompson and Charles Suitt.

“Love when my friend @mspattilabelle @suittnyc now my new partners in BCH GROCERS LLC comes’ to @brooklynchophouse for a surprise celebratory dinner on our new Co!” Morfogen captioned a photo of himself and the two-time Grammy winner. “Did someone in the frozen gourmet food section say “French Onion Soup, Pastrami, Bacon Cheeseburger & Lamb Gyro Dumplings?”

Details on when the frozen food will hit stores have not yet been announced.

19 Celebrity Foodies You Love
19 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

chinese food , frozen food , Patti Labelle , Stratis Morfogen

One thought on “Are You Ready For Patti Labelle Frozen Chinese Food?

  1. Rka on said:

    yaa ready .. yummmyyyyy…
    ᴍʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴘᴀʏᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs ғᴏʀ 𝟷𝟷𝟶𝟶𝟶 ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀs… ᴀʟʟ ɪ ᴅɪᴅ ᴡᴀs sɪᴍᴘʟᴇ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ ᴡᴏʀᴋ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴄᴏᴍғᴏʀᴛ ᴀᴛ ʜᴏᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ 𝟹-𝟺 ʜᴏᴜʀs/ᴅᴀʏ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ɪ ɢᴏᴛ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴛʜɪs ᴀɢᴇɴᴄʏ ɪ ᴅɪsᴄᴏᴠᴇʀᴇᴅ ᴏᴠᴇʀ ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴᴛᴇʀɴᴇᴛ ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇʏ ᴘᴀɪᴅ ᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ ɪᴛ 𝟿𝟻 ʙᴜᴄᴋs ᴇᴠᴇʀʏ ʜᴏᴜʀ… ᴛʀʏ ɪᴛ ʏᴏᴜʀsᴇʟғ . Read More

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close