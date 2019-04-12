Are You Ready For Patti Labelle Frozen Chinese Food?

Patti LaBelle is reportedly set to expand her culinary empire by launching a new line of frozen Chinese food.

After the success of her hugely popular pie collection, the legendary singer has partnered with restaurateur Stratis Morfogen on the new food items, which will be sold in supermarkets across the country, Page Six reports.

Earlier this week, the duo were spotted celebrating the venture at Morfogen’s Brooklyn eatery, Chop House, along with their business partners, including LaBelle’s son Zuri Edwards, Alex Thompson and Charles Suitt.

“Love when my friend @mspattilabelle @suittnyc now my new partners in BCH GROCERS LLC comes’ to @brooklynchophouse for a surprise celebratory dinner on our new Co!” Morfogen captioned a photo of himself and the two-time Grammy winner. “Did someone in the frozen gourmet food section say “French Onion Soup, Pastrami, Bacon Cheeseburger & Lamb Gyro Dumplings?”

Details on when the frozen food will hit stores have not yet been announced.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE