4 Shot Near Nipsey Hussle Procession Route

A shooting killed one person and wounded three others near the funeral procession route for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle in South Los Angeles.

Officer Drake Madison says there’s no indication the shooting Thursday evening was connected to the procession.

Police say the gunfire happened around 6:25 p.m. a few blocks away from a section of the 25-mile (40-kilometer) procession route. The procession drew large crowds of people who lingered well into the night.

The Los Angeles Times reports the shooting occurred after the procession passed through the area.

South Los Angeles has seen an uptick in shootings.

Police Chief Michel Moore tweeted: “We must stop this senseless violence.”

