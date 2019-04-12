CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

4 Shot Near Nipsey Hussle Procession Route

Leave a comment

A shooting killed one person and wounded three others near the funeral procession route for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle in South Los Angeles.

Officer Drake Madison says there’s no indication the shooting Thursday evening was connected to the procession.

Police say the gunfire happened around 6:25 p.m. a few blocks away from a section of the 25-mile (40-kilometer) procession route. The procession drew large crowds of people who lingered well into the night.

The Los Angeles Times reports the shooting occurred after the procession passed through the area.

South Los Angeles has seen an uptick in shootings.

Police Chief Michel Moore tweeted: “We must stop this senseless violence.”

PHOTOS: Thousands Pay Their Respects To Nipsey Hussle At His Celebration Of Life
13 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Nipsey Hussle , South Los Angeles

One thought on “4 Shot Near Nipsey Hussle Procession Route

  1. Rka on said:

    RIP For All …
    ᴍʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴘᴀʏᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs ғᴏʀ 𝟷𝟷𝟶𝟶𝟶 ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀs… ᴀʟʟ ɪ ᴅɪᴅ ᴡᴀs sɪᴍᴘʟᴇ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ ᴡᴏʀᴋ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴄᴏᴍғᴏʀᴛ ᴀᴛ ʜᴏᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ 𝟹-𝟺 ʜᴏᴜʀs/ᴅᴀʏ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ɪ ɢᴏᴛ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴛʜɪs ᴀɢᴇɴᴄʏ ɪ ᴅɪsᴄᴏᴠᴇʀᴇᴅ ᴏᴠᴇʀ ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴᴛᴇʀɴᴇᴛ ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇʏ ᴘᴀɪᴅ ᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ ɪᴛ 𝟿𝟻 ʙᴜᴄᴋs ᴇᴠᴇʀʏ ʜᴏᴜʀ… ᴛʀʏ ɪᴛ ʏᴏᴜʀsᴇʟғ . Read More

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close