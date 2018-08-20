Rihanna Documentary Due Within Months; Singer On Bridesmaid Duty For Close Friend [Photos]

It’s been two years since news of a Peter Berg-directed documentary on Rihanna was announced. Finally, the film is just months away from arriving in theaters.

Berg, whose action film Mile 22 was released Friday, revealed in April 2016 that he was working on a Rihanna film modeled after D.A. Pennebaker’s legendary Bob Dylan documentary Don’t Look Back.

While the documentary, said to have followed the singer’s recording of her 2016 album Anti, was expected to arrive in 2017, Berg told Slash Film that the movie should be out within two months.

“I think she’s an extraordinary young woman and it really is kind of a pretty comprehensive profile of what goes in to making her this talent that she is. The work ethic, the talent, luck, the hustle, the vision,” Berg said. “She’s a really, really interesting woman and the movie will be out in about a month and half, two months we’ll be able to start showing it.”

Berg previously said the documentary would provide an “unfiltered look into Rihanna’s life and how she’s ascended to become a global icon.”

In addition to the documentary, Rihanna is rumored to be filming a project called Guava Island in Cuba with director Hiro Murai, the Huffington Post reports. Photos from the alleged shoot revealed that Donald Glover is associated with the project. (Murai serves as a director on Atlanta and helmed Childish Gambino’s This Is America video.) Glover will also perform at Rihanna’s upcoming Diamond Ball fundraiser.

In other Rihanna news, the singer was back in her native Barbados over the weekend serving as a bridesmaid for her childhood friend, Sonita Alexander.

Photos and video from the ceremony show Rihanna and her fellow bridesmaids in blue dresses.

Rihanna was a bridesmaid at @sonitalex’s wedding in Barbados this Saturday! 💙💙💙 Sonita, who’s a doctor, is one of RiRi’s BFFs since they were kids. 🇧🇧 pic.twitter.com/uxbFggcYj7 — RihannaDaily.com (@RihannaDaily) August 19, 2018

