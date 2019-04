Kym Whitley is sick on the Fantastic Voyage! This cold couldn’t have come at a worse time. Because of it she had to miss all of last night’s concerts and parties, but the party brought itself to her cabin. A group of ladies were hanging out and cracking jokes while telling her how sorry they felt for her. Normally she would have loved the company but she really just wanted them to leave so she could sleep.

